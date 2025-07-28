BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2025 LSU Baseball NCAA National Championship squad has received the Team Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

The award recognizes ABCA member teams from all levels of high school and collegiate baseball that achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the 2024-25 academic year.

The Tigers’ cumulative GPA in both the fall and spring semesters exceeded 3.0, marking the best performance in school history.

LSU logged a school-record total of 32 baseball student-athletes posting a 3.0 GPA or higher in the fall, and 19 student-athletes reached that milestone in the spring.

Two Tigers in the fall made the President’s Honor Roll, which requires a minimum 4.0 semester GPA with at least 15 credit hours earned.

A total of 22 student-athletes were named over the course of the academic year to the Dean’s List, which requires a minimum 3.5 semester GPA with at least 12 hours earned.

The ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award caps a season of outstanding scholastic achievement for the Tigers.

Pitcher Kade Anderson and shortstop Steven Milam on July 1 were named 2025 Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Anderson, a sophomore from Madisonville, La., recorded a 3.67 GPA as sport administration major, with a business administration minor. Milam, a sophomore from Las Cruces, N.M., posted a 3.72 GPA as sport administration major, with a business administration minor.

Eight LSU baseball players were named in June to the 2025 Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, including pitcher Kade Anderson, outfielder Jake Brown, first baseman Jared Jones, outfielder Ashton Larson, shortstop Steven Milam, outfielder Mic Paul, pitcher DJ Primeaux and pitcher Kade Woods.

Eighteen Tigers were named last month to the 2025 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, including catcher Cade Arrambide, outfielder Dalton Beck, first baseman Ryan Costello, pitcher Zac Cowan, outfielder Derek Curiel, infielder Daniel Dickinson, pitcher Chandler Dorsey, pitcher Casan Evans, pitcher Anthony Eyanson, pitcher Grant Fontenot, infielder David Hogg II, infielder Tanner Reaves, pitcher William Schmidt, pitcher Deven Sheerin, outfielder Chris Stanfield, pitcher Conner Ware, pitcher Cooper Williams and catcher Edward Yamin IV.