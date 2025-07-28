BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball guard MiLaysia Fulwiley helped Team USA to the FIBA 3×3 Nations League Championship Sunday in Punta Arenas, Chile.

Fulwiley, a game-changing 5-10 guard, competed in the 2025 FIBA 3×3 Nations League Americas Conference. Team USA claimed victory in the week-long event on July 27.

Fulwiley played in five of the six stops with the United States winning four of the six over the course of the event. She participated in 14 games and averaged 4.1 points per contest.

Fulwiley is entering her first season at LSU. She came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games with South Carolina, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in her two seasons. Through her first two seasons in college, Fulwiley was a key piece on two Final Four teams, including the 2024 NCAA Championship.

The Columbia, South Carolina native scored over 3,000 points throughout her prep career at W.J. Keenan. She was the No. 13 overall player in the Class of 2023 and earned All-America status from the WBCA, McDonald’s, USA Today and Naismith. She scored 17 points, including 11 in a two-minute span, in the McDonald’s All-America Game.