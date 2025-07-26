Former LSU Golfer Philip Barbaree Posts 59 On PGA Tour Americas

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Golfer Philip Barbaree put himself in rare company as he shot what is considered golf’s magic number, a 13-under round of 59 Saturday, the second such under 60 round in the history of the PGA Tour Americas.

The round took place on the third day of the Commissionaires Ottawa Open in Canada. Barbaree enters Sunday’s final round with a two-shot lead at 20-under par 196 after rounds of 67-70-59.

Barbaree’s third round also set the record at Eagle Creek Golf Club by two strokes, finishing 13-under. Harry Hillier shot the first 59 in the second round of the 2024 Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship.

The Louisiana native eased into the third round as his with an opening birdie on the front nine and continued to heat up throughout the day. Later, he sank six birdies in six of the last eight holes before he closed out the day with an eagle to secure the new course record.

In all, Barbaree had 11 birdies, six pars and the eagle on the par 5 18th that put him at 59.

The Shreveport native entered the week as the No. 35 player in the Fortinet Cup with his best finish of the season at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship, where he finished T3. The 27-year-old also qualified earlier this year for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, where he made the cut early Saturday morning after the second round was delayed by rain and then famously donned a custom Pittsburgh Pirates jersey of LSU/Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes on his final hole of the tournament.

Like at the Open, his wife Chloe was on the bag as his caddy.

Barbaree played collegiately at LSU and is a fourth-year pro. Prior to his collegiate career, he also won the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur at Colleton River Plantation Club in Bluffton, South Carolina, and attended the David Toms Golf Academy in Shreveport as a junior golfer.

“You know it’s one of those days where stuff just kept happening,” Barbaree said in his post-round interview. “Good stuff just kept happening. And just kind of in the zone, I guess, like people say, but it just kind of happened. And I’m still kind of in the middle of it so I can’t really describe really how it feels. I’m sure I will in a couple hours, but yeah, it was amazing.”