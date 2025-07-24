LSU Athletics to Conduct Search for Public Address Announcer

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics is accepting applications for the next football and men’s basketball public address announcer.

The public address announcer will be responsible for working all LSU Tigers home football and men’s basketball games and other special events hosted by LSU. This individual will play a pivotal role in the game-day experience and will be responsible for introducing starting lineups, providing game updates as well as other in-venue announcements.

Interested and qualified candidates are required to submit a resume and a sample audio recording. Following a thorough review of all submitted and valid applications, select applicants will be contacted for in-person auditions.

This is not a full-time position and will be paid on a per game basis. Rates will be determined based on experience and time commitment for each sport/event. If selected, the individual will be required to undergo a background check.

To be considered, applications must be submitted by Wednesday, July 30.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates must email a resume and a sample audio recording to promotions@lsu.edu. Please include “LSU PA Announcer Application” in the subject line. Any submission that fails to complete these instructions will not be considered.

Audio Recording Submission Guidelines:

Utilize this Sample PA Script for audio recording submission. Once recorded, save the file as FIRSTLASTNAME_LSUPA.mp3 and attach to your email.

Questions can be sent to promotions@lsu.edu.