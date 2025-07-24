Flau'jae Johnson Returns To Hometown for Third Annual Back To School Giveback Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior and Kay Yow Servant Leader Flau’jae Johnson will return to her hometown of Savannah, Ga., this weekend to participate in a Back To School Giveback Weekend in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund at the EnMarket Arena.

“This Giveback Weekend is about showing up,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen how cancer touches families, and I wanted to help bring care to the people who need it. Everyone deserves a chance to catch it early, stay healthy, and feel supported.”

“Flau’jae is exactly the kind of person the Kay Yow Servant Leader Award was created to honor,” said Jenny Palmateer, Kay Yow Cancer Fund CEO. “She leads with purpose, cares deeply for others, and takes action to make life better for her community. What she’s doing through this Giveback Weekend is powerful—and it’s personal. It’s a reminder that one person can spark real change. We’re proud to stand with her.”

The entire weekend will culminate in a free community festival on July 26 that features a live performance from Johnson, music, food, and much more family fun. Johnson’s admiration and advocacy for the community she grew up in will be on full display, as the giveback festival will run from 2:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

“This event means everything to me,” said Johnson. “Coming back to Savannah and being able to give back—with love, energy, and support—is something I don’t take for granted. This is where my story started, and I want every kid here to feel like their story matters too.”

For the first time, on-site mobile mammograms will be offered at the event through the Telfair Mobile Mammography Unit from St. Joseph’s/Candler, demonstrating a shared commitment to bringing care directly into the community.

About the Kay Yow Cancer Fund:

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was officially founded on December 3, 2007, from the vision of the organization’s namesake, Kay Yow, former NC State University head women’s basketball coach. Coach Yow was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 before succumbing to the disease on January 24, 2009. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to raising money for life-saving cancer research, underserved programs that provide access to quality cancer healthcare, and uniting people in the fight against all cancers affecting women. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded $9.5 million in the fight against all cancers affecting women. For more information on the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, or to donate, please visit KayYow.com.