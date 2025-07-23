Washington Placed on the AVCA Division I Player of the Year Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Outside hitter Nia Washington was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Watch List for the 2025 AVCA Division I Player of the Year Award presented by Nike Volleyball.

Washington, who was also tabbed to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team, is one of 10 SEC athletes selected to the 30-player watch list.

The New Orleans native will enter the 2025 campaign with 627 career kills, 81 blocks and 29 aces, averaging 3.19 points per set. Washington is coming off a breakout season at Ole Miss, where she was named to the 2024 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention Team and 2024 All-SEC First Team after turning in 4.34 points and 3.84 kills per set, behind 445 kills, 39 blocks (10 solo) and 29 aces.

The Preseason Watch List was compiled by the AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Awards Committee, which will continue working on the additional phases of this award. The process includes midseason additions to the list in October, the naming of semifinalists in November, and the announcement of the finalists in December. The announcement of the 2025 AVCA Player of the Year will be at the AVCA Awards Banquet on Friday, Dec. 19, in Kansas City, Mo.

