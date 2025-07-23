BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU led the nation in college baseball attendance in 2025 with a total of 458,606 tickets sold in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers have finished No. 1 in total attendance 26 times since 1996.

LSU was also No. 1 in the nation this season in average attendance with a figure of 11,185 per game, a mark that was just three shy of the school record of 11,188 established in 2023.

The Tigers played 41 home games in 2025 and posted a record of 35-6 at “The Box,” including championship game victories in the NCAA Regional and the NCAA Super Regional.

LSU also established in 2025 a school single-game attendance record with a figure of 13,376 for the Tigers’ April 26 game versus Tennessee. LSU exceeded a single-game attendance mark of 12,000 six times during the 2025 season.

2025 Top 10 in College Baseball Attendance

1. LSU 458,606

2. Arkansas 407,196

3. Ole Miss 344,364

4. Mississippi State 330,009

5. South Carolina 251,414

6. Texas 250,754

7. Tennessee 235,035

8. Florida 226,903

9. Texas A&M 206,577

10. Auburn 201,703