Kim Mulkey Named 2025 Roddy Richard Life Achievement Awardee

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2025 Louisiana Youth Seminar Roddy Richard Life Achievement Awardee is Kim Mulkey, head coach of LSU Women’s Basketball and someone who has used her extraordinary talent and platform to make Louisiana a better place for others. A proud Louisiana native, Coach Mulkey has spent her life inspiring those around her through leadership, service, and an unwavering commitment to lifting up her community—especially the next generation.

Born and raised in Tangipahoa Parish, Mulkey made her name early as a standout at Hammond High School, where she led her team to four straight state championships and graduated valedictorian. She went on to star at Louisiana Tech, winning two national championships as a point guard and earning a gold medal with Team USA at the 1984 Olympics.

As a senior at Louisiana Tech, she was awarded the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award, given to the nation’s top college basketball player under 5’6”—a testament to her relentless drive, talent, and ability to rise above expectations, both literally and figuratively.

After helping lead Louisiana Tech to another national title as an assistant coach, Mulkey took over the Baylor program in 2000 and built it into a national powerhouse—winning three NCAA championships and becoming the fastest coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins. Her impact on her players extended beyond the court, with a 100% graduation rate for athletes who completed their careers under her guidance.

In 2021, Coach Mulkey returned home to Louisiana to lead the LSU Women’s Basketball team—and just two seasons later, she brought a national championship to Baton Rouge. That historic 2023 title made her the first coach in college basketball history to win NCAA championships at multiple schools.

Coach Mulkey is a member of nine halls of fame, including the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She’s a seven-time National Coach of the Year and a symbol of what’s possible when you combine hard work, integrity, and heart.

Through every chapter of her journey—from small-town beginnings to global triumph—Kim Mulkey has stayed true to her roots, lifting up young people and setting an example of excellence for future leaders across Louisiana and beyond.

About Roddy Richard:

During the banquet, we give out awards to honor those that are truly living out the meaning of LYS in their own lives and are making a difference in their community and world around them. Each year we award one of our most prestigious awards to a recipient whom we find is doing just that through the Roddy Richard Award.

Roddy Richard came to LYS from Teurlings Catholic High and joined Staff in 1983. Roddy was an exceptional young man whose life was taken in a tragic accident. To celebrate his life and honor his spirit, LYS created the Roddy Richard Lifetime Achievement Award, which annually recognizes an outstanding Louisiana native whose character and purpose in life has lessened the burden of others and made this a better place for their fellow man.