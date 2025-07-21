Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Team Honors; Vasquez, Ravichander, and Dong named ITA Scholar Athletes

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team was recognized as an ITA All-Academic Team along with Alessio Vasquez, Ishaan Ravichander, and Chen Dong being named ITA Scholar Athletes.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the academic year, as well as being listed on the institutional eligibility form. Additionally, for a program to earn an ITA All-Academic Team honor, the team must maintain a grade point average of 3.2 or above on a 4.0 scale, with all athletes included on the institutional eligibility form.

Vasquez is a rising junior and has been named an ITA Scholar Athlete once before. The Berling, Germany native had an impressive season this past year with 15 singles wins. One of those was secured against 2024 NCAA Champion No. 14 Filip Planinsek in a quick 6-4, 6-1 match at the No. 1 court.

In his first season as a Tiger, Ravichander proved to be a success on and off the court. He has also been previously named an ITA Scholar Athlete. This past season, he earned six overall singles wins and two doubles wins.

Dong competed as a Tiger from 2022-2024 and has earned several academic accolades including ITA Scholar Athlete and being named to the SEC Spring Honor Roll. In his senior season, he played a vital role on the team, earning 15 singles wins. He also clinched the win against Nicholas Heng of Auburn with a score of 7-5, 6-7(4-7), 6-4 to send the team to the semifinals of the 2024 SEC Tournament.

