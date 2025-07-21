LSU Gold
Volleyball

LSU Receives 2025 AVCA Team Academic Award

LSU is honored with the AVCA Team Academic Awards for the sixth consecutive season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball team has earned the 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award after maintaining a year-long grade-point average of at least 3.30.  

It marks LSU’s sixth consecutive season being honored with the award and the 11th all-time. The Bayou Bengals are one of nine SEC programs to be recognized.

A total of 1,450 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned this distinction, including 233 Division I women’s programs for the 2024-2025 academic year.

