Longtime LSU Football, Basketball PA Announcer Borné to Retire

BATON ROUGE – Longtime LSU public address announcer Dan Borné will retire as the public address announcer for LSU football and men’s basketball, the University announced on Thursday.

Borné served as LSU’s public address announcer in Tiger Stadium for 38 years and LSU men’s basketball games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for 36 years. LSU won three national championships and six SEC titles during his run as PA announcer in Death Valley.

“I would like to thank LSU and our fans for so many seasons of fond memories,” Borne’ said. “It’s been a great honor and I deeply appreciate it. I’m 79 years old and it’s time to retire and return the microphone. I’ll be spending more time with our family and we’ll always bleed purple and gold!”

Borne’ coined the phrase “chance of rain – never!” to compliment the long-standing LSU mythical tradition of it never raining in Tiger Stadium.

As part of the transition from the end of the third quarter to the fourth quarter, Borne’ got the Tiger Stadium crowd into a frenzy by proclaiming, “the sun has found its home in the western sky. It is now Saturday Night in Death Valley!”

Borne’ has been behind the Tiger Stadium microphone for some of the great moments in program history and has been the Death Valley voice for two Heisman Trophy winners in Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

“Dan’s legacy and his booming voice in Tiger Stadium will never be forgotten,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “Each Saturday night during the fall for 38 years, Dan’s voice was a big part of helping create the best atmosphere in college football.

“We are truly appreciative for Dan’s passion, his love of LSU football and helping create countless memories through the years for fans of all ages in Tiger Stadium.”

LSU will honor Borne’ for his decades of service during an LSU football game this fall and a men’s basketball game later in the season.

A search for the next LSU football and men’s basketball PA Announcer will begin immediately.