Four LSU Student-Athletes In Atlanta For SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council Gathering

BATON ROUGE — Four LSU student-athletes will join student-athletes from all 16 Southeastern Conference schools for a meeting of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council in Atlanta Thursday and Friday at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta.

Meeting attendees include representatives from the SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Football Leadership Council and Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council.

Representing LSU at the meeting will be football player DJ Chester, men’s basketball player Jalen Reed, soccer athlete Kelsey Major and softball player Tatum Clopton.

Chester, a member of LSU’s offensive line, will be entering his redshirt sophomore season at LSU, while Reed is returning to summer workouts after an ACL injury sidelined him during his junior season for the basketball Tigers. Major is a redshirt junior midfielder for the LSU soccer Tigers and Clopton will be moving into her fifth-year senior pitching campaign for the softball Tigers.

During the two-day meeting, the Council will hear presentations from DeLaina Sarden of Parker Executive Search Firm and representatives of Akin Gump. Sarden will share insights on how student-athletes can use their current opportunities to intentionally prepare for success beyond their playing careers. An update will also be provided to the group on legislation and how SEC student-athletes can assure their voices are heard.

Additionally, the agenda includes conversations with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal and other members of the SEC staff. The group will participate in breakout sessions for their respective leadership council.

The SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council provides an opportunity for SEC student-athletes to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. Leadership Councils for football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with SAAC, provide a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.