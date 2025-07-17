BATON ROUGE, La. – Ten members of LSU’s 2025 National Championship baseball team began their journey toward a Major League Baseball career this week, as nine Tigers were selected in the MLB Draft and one signed a free agent deal.

Below is LSU’s 2025 MLB Draft/Free Agent Signee list:

• LHP Kade Anderson (1st Round, No. 3 overall – Seattle Mariners)

• RHP Chase Shores (2nd Round, No. 47 overall – Los Angeles Angels)

• RHP Anthony Eyanson (3rd Round, No. 87 overall – Boston Red Sox)

• OF Ethan Frey (3rd Round, No. 95 overall – Houston Astros)

• 2B Daniel Dickinson (6th Round, No. 185 overall – Milwaukee Brewers)

• 1B Jared Jones (9th Round, No. 263 overall – Pittsburgh Pirates)

• RHP Jacob Mayers (9th Round, No. 268 overall – Boston Red Sox)

• RHP Kade Woods (10th Round, No. 307 overall – Atlanta Braves)

• LHP Conner Ware (15th Round, No. 463 overall – New York Mets)

• C Luis Hernandez (Free Agent Signee – Minnesota Twins)

LSU has produced during coach Jay Johnson’s four-year tenure a total of 36 drafted players, including five selections in the first round, 16 selections in the Top 5 rounds and 24 selections in the Top 10 Rounds.

When Kade Anderson was chosen in the opening round on Sunday, he became the third LSU player in the past three seasons to be selected among the Top 3 overall picks, and the fourth LSU player in the past four seasons to be selected among the Top 5 overall picks.

LSU right-hander Paul Skenes and centerfielder Dylan Crews in 2023 became the first players from the same school to be selected first and second overall in the draft. Skenes was selected No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Crews was selected No. 2 by the Washington Nationals. LSU third baseman Jacob Berry was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 Draft by the Miami Marlins.

LSU has had 14 pitchers selected in the draft over the past two seasons, which is tied with Mississippi State for the most in the nation in that span.

An SEC-record eight LSU pitchers were selected in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, marking the second straight season the Tigers tied the conference mark for drafted hurlers.

LSU tied in 2023 the Southeastern Conference record for most drafted players in a single season when 13 Tigers were selected by MLB teams.

Since the MLB Draft began in 1965, LSU players have been selected on 271 occasions, including 22 first-round selections.

Since 1984, LSU players have been selected in the MLB Draft on 250 occasions – 129 pitchers and 121 position players – an average of six players per season. The Tigers have produced 21 first-round selections since 1989.