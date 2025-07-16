Track & Field Signs Star-Distance Runner Abigael Chemnagei Out of Kenya

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s distance program is signing Abigael Chemnagei, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

Chemnagei is a talented distance runner hailing from Kapenguria, Kenya. She will join fellow Kenyan, Edna Chepkemoi, this season as they make their debuts for the cross-country team in the Fall.

The incoming freshman is fresh off of clocking a personal-best time of 15:29.55 in the 5000 meter at The Lightning meet in Germany. The time of 15:29.55 is well below the LSU record of 15:44.41, set by Laura Carleton in 2013 at the Mt. Sac Relays. Her PR also would’ve ranked No. 4 in the SEC and near the top 20 in the NCAA this past outdoor season.

At the 2025 Kenyan Cross-Country Championships, Chemnagei clocked a time of 7:28 in the 2.0km to finish 12th overall. She also holds a personal-best time of 4:25.39 in the 1500 meter, which she clocked this season in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Tigers have made a lot of progress as a distance program in the years since Coach Houston Franks arrived and they will be looking to make a push this upcoming cross-country season for the NCAA Championships.

