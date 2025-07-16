BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU catcher Luis Hernandez, who helped lead the Tigers to the 2025 NCAA National Championship, has signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Hernandez, a senior from Gurabo, Puerto Rico, played in 54 games (49 starts) this season as LSU’s primary catcher, batting .270 (47-for-174) with 11 doubles, one triple, nine homers, 33 RBI and 32 runs.

He batted .351 (13-for-37) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with two doubles, two homers, eight RBI and 10 runs.

Hernandez delivered a game-tying, two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning versus Arkansas in the College World Series semifinal on June 18, later scoring the winning run on Jared Jones’ walk-off single to advance LSU into the CWS Finals.

Hernandez was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting a team-high .533 (8-for-15) with one double, two homers, five RBI and four runs. He was 3-for-5 in regional championship game win over Little Rock (June 2) with two solo homers and an RBI single.

He finished No. 2 on the LSU squad in SEC regular-season homers (6), tied with shortstop Steven Milam and outfielder Jake Brown.

Hernandez doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored two runs in LSU’s series-clinching win over Tennessee on April 27, and he hit .500 (6-for-12) in Oklahoma series (April 3-5) with three doubles and three runs scored.

He produced two homers, three RBI and two runs in the Mississippi State series (March 27-29), and he was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs scored in LSU’s March 21 win at Texas.