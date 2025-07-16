Former LSU Golfer, PGA Star Sam Burns Makes His Final Major Start Of 2025 At Open Championship

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golf star Sam Burns will make his fifth career start Thursday in the Open Championship as play begins at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Burns has made the cut three times in his four Open starts – 2021, 2022 and 2024, when he had his best finish in the event (T31).

This will be the 22nd start for the 28-year-old Shreveport native in one of the four major championships. He is one of 22 golfers entering the weekend who made the cut in all three of the 2025 majors – The Masters, PGA and U.S. Open. Burns is on a current streak of five consecutive majors with made cuts.

Burns is coming off a seventh-place finish in the U.S. Open, leading after the first three rounds, only to fall victim to the difficult weather conditions and the treacherous Oakmont Country Club in the final round.

Burns will tee off Thursday at 9:47 a.m. British Summer Time which is six hours ahead of Baton Rouge time so he will start at 3:47 a.m. CT. His Friday tee time. Friday, Burns will play in one of the final 10 groups in the afternoon in Ireland, which means an 8:48 a.m. CT tee time in Baton Rouge.

The tournament will be televised by Peacock, USA Network and NBC Sports over the course of the four days. Peacock streaming will have the first tee times on both Thursday and Friday beginning at 12:30 a.m. CT with USA Network picking up coverage at 3 a.m. CT.

Saturday coverage will begin at 4 a.m. CT and Sunday at 3 a.m. CT on USA Network with NBC Sports coverage beginning at 6 a.m. both days for the final two rounds.

Mike Tirico will host with Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon, Steve Sands and Tom Abbott calling the action along with the usual NBC/Golf Channel analysts including former LSU golfer Smylie Kaufman.