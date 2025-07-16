Alessio Vasquez Set To Compete At World University Games

Essen, Germany – Rising junior Tiger, Alessio Vasquez, will be representing his home country of Germany in the 2025 World University Games.

Beginning July 16, around 8,500 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries will compete for medals in 18 sports – making this one of the largest multi-sport events in the world in 2025. The tennis matches will begin July 17 in Essen, Germany with competition hosted at ETUF Tennisanlage.

The World University Games began in 1923 in Paris, France, and were held in Europe every two years until 1939. After its foundation in 1949, FISU organised an international biennial university sports event, which became ‘Universiade’ in 1959. The relaunch introduced the ‘U’ shape of the FISU flag and the song ‘Gaudeamus igitur’, which is played at medal ceremonies instead of national anthems. Since 1959, the multi-sport event has been held every two years (in odd-numbered years), with both summer and winter editions. In 2020, the Games were renamed the ‘FISU World University Games’, and they have grown to become the most important competition in international university sport.

The Tiger will be appearing in the men’s singles competition and will have his first match in the second round against Jason Fogle of South Africa.

Vasquez proved a strong game this past season, and hopes to bring that same energy into this summer’s competition. He secured 15 singles wins and 15 doubles wins, with several secured on the No. 1 court. He notably took down 2024 NCAA Champion, No. 14 Filip Planinsek in a quick 6-4, 6-1 match at the No. 1 court to assist in the win over No. 33 Alabama. He also earned another ranked win over No. 19 Sebastian Gorzny (UT) in a 6-4, 6-4 match.

