Football

Gallery: 2025 Football SEC Media Day

Gallery: 2025 Football SEC Media Day
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Chris Hilton Jr. #3 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ella Hall/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ella Hall/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
Photo by: Ella Hall
Garrett Nussmeier | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Brian Kelly | Photo by: Ella Hall
Brian Kelly | Photo by: Ella Hall
Brian Kelly | Photo by: Ella Hall
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ella Hall/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ella Hall/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Chris Hilton Jr. #3 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
Brian Kelly | Photo by: Ella Hall
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Chris Hilton Jr. #3 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Chris Hilton Jr. #3 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ella Hall/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ella Hall/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Chris Hilton Jr. #3 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14:Whit Weeks #40 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14:Whit Weeks #40 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ella Hall/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14:Whit Weeks #40 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14:Whit Weeks #40 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14:Whit Weeks #40 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14:Whit Weeks #40 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14:Whit Weeks #40 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14:Whit Weeks #40 of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers on the Marty & McGee show during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ella Hall/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier #13 of the LSU Tigers on the Marty & McGee show during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Georgia Jones/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
Brian Kelly, Whit Weeks, Garrett Nussmeier, Chris Hilton Jr. | Photo by: Ella Hall
Brian Kelly | Photo by: Ella Hall
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Head Coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers during the 2025 SEC Media Days at the Omni Atlanta Hotel on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ella Hall/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

