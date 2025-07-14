Women's Basketball Set to Play In Paradise Jam Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball will compete in the 2025 Paradise Jam Tournament this November at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas Island.

The college women’s basketball event will be held Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 27-29, 2025, with the Tigers scheduled to play Marist on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT (9:00 p.m. AST). LSU will face either Miami (OH) or Washington State on Saturday, Nov. 29, to round out the tournament at 4:00 p.m. CT or 6:30 p.m. CT. All games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Paradise Jam fan packages are on sale now by clicking here. It offers an incredible opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the excitement of the tournament and support the Tigers. While the initial hotel block has been exceeded, organizers are working to secure additional rooms and anticipate providing an update by Aug. 1. Interested fans are encouraged to visit Paradise Jam Fan Packages for more information.

Tickets for individual game days are $40 and a Women’s All-Tournament Pass is $75.

Here are this year’s matchups (all times Central):

Friday, Nov. 28

LSU vs. Marist – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

LSU vs. Miami (OH) or Washington State – 4:00 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.