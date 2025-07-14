BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU first baseman Jared Jones was selected Monday in the ninth round (No. 263 overall) of the MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 began at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Jones is the sixth LSU player selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, joining left-hander Kade Anderson (1st round, No. 3) by the Seattle Mariners; right-hander Chase Shores (2nd round, No. 47) by the Los Angeles Angels; right-hander Anthony Eyanson (3rd round, No. 87) by the Boston Red Sox; outfielder Ethan Frey (3rd round, No. 95) by the Houston Astros; and second baseman Daniel Dickinson (6th round, No. 185) by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jones, a junior from Marietta, Ga., was a 2025 First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC selection, as he hit .323 (90-for-279) on the year with 15 doubles, 22 homers, 76 RBI and 66 runs.

Jones, a member of the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll, finished No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (76), No. 2 in total bases (171), No. 2 in home runs (22) and No. 3 in hits (90).

He has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list; he has 64 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).

Jones was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team after producing two homers and six RBI in the CWS, including a ninth-inning walk-off single that propelled LSU to a win over Arkansas and a berth in the Finals series.

He blasted a three-run homer and drove in four runs in LSU’s CWS win over UCLA on June 16, and he hit .500 (4-for-8) in the NCAA Super Regional versus West Virginia (June 7-8) with one double, one RBI and one run.

Jones launched his 20th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning, to expand a 7-6 LSU lead to 9-6 in the championship game of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional on June 2 versus Little Rock, and he unloaded a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on April 25 versus Tennessee, lifting LSU to a 6-3 walk-off win.