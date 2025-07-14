BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Jacob Mayers was selected Monday in the ninth round (No. 268 overall) of the MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 began at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Mayers is the seventh LSU player selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, joining left-hander Kade Anderson (1st round, No. 3) by the Seattle Mariners; right-hander Chase Shores (2nd round, No. 47) by the Los Angeles Angels; right-hander Anthony Eyanson (3rd round, No. 87) by the Boston Red Sox; outfielder Ethan Frey (3rd round, No. 95) by the Houston Astros; second baseman Daniel Dickinson (6th round, No. 185) by the Milwaukee Brewers; and first baseman Jared Jones (9th round, No. 263) by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mayers, a junior from Gonzales, La., posted a 2-0 mark this season with a 4.80 ERA in 17 relief appearances. He allowed just four hits in 15.0 total innings, logging 20 walks and 26 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .085 batting average.

He earned a 2025 College World Series relief win versus Arkansas on June 18 after striking out the final two Razorbacks hitters in the top of the ninth inning. LSU won the game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off single by first baseman Jared Jones.

Mayers recorded 11 strikeouts while allowing just one run on two hits in 7.0 innings pitched over eight appearances from April 11-May 31.

He pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in the SEC Tournament versus Ole Miss on May 24, allowing no hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Mayers pitched the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Nicholls, where he was named the 2023 National Freshman Pitcher of the Year by Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.