BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU second baseman Daniel Dickinson was selected Monday in the sixth round (No. 185 overall) of the MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 began at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Dickinson is the fifth LSU player selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, joining left-hander Kade Anderson (1st round, No. 3) by the Seattle Mariners; right-hander Chase Shores (2nd round, No. 47) by the Los Angeles Angels; right-hander Anthony Eyanson (3rd round, No. 87) by the Boston Red Sox; and outfielder Ethan Frey (3rd round, No. 95) by the Houston Astros.

Dickinson, a junior from Richland, Wash., was a 2025 Second-Team All-SEC selection, and he batted .315 (75-for-238) on the year with 14 doubles, 12 homers, 49 RBI and 67 runs. He finished No. 6 in the SEC in runs scored with 67 and No. 9 in the league in on-base percentage (.458).

Dickinson also performed brilliantly at second base, recording a .982 fielding percentage with just four errors in 225 chances.

He hit .353 (6-for-17) in the College World Series with one double, one RBI and two runs scored, and he collected three hits and scored one run in the two games of the CWS Finals versus Coastal Carolina.

Dickinson, a member of the 2025 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, blasted two homers and collected three RBI in LSU’s NCAA Baton Rouge Regional win over Little Rock on May 30. He hit a combined .385 in LSU’s final two SEC regular-season series wins versus Arkansas and South Carolina with one double, two homers, five RBI and nine runs.

He batted .385 in the Tigers’ SEC regular-season series victory versus Mississippi State with one double, one homer, six RBI and three runs, and he was 2-for-4 with a homer and six RBI versus Kansas State at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.