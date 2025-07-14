BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU left-hander Conner Ware was selected Monday in the 15th round (No. 463 overall) of the MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft were conducted Sunday night in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 began at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Ware is the ninth LSU player selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, joining left-hander Kade Anderson (1st round, No. 3) by the Seattle Mariners; right-hander Chase Shores (2nd round, No. 47) by the Los Angeles Angels; right-hander Anthony Eyanson (3rd round, No. 87) by the Boston Red Sox; outfielder Ethan Frey (3rd round, No. 95) by the Houston Astros; second baseman Daniel Dickinson (6th round, No. 185) by the Milwaukee Brewers; first baseman Jared Jones (9th round, No. 263) by the Pittsburgh Pirates; right-hander Jacob Mayers (9th round, No. 268) by the Pittsburgh Pirates; and right-hander Kade Woods (10th round, No. 307) by the Atlanta Braves.

Ware, a junior from Madison, Miss., registered a 4-1 mark and a 5.48 ERA this season in 16 appearances (six starts), logging 18 walks and 23 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.

He allowed just four earned runs in 9.2 innings over nine appearances from March 29-May 15. He was credited with the win versus Mississippi State on March 29, working 1.0 scoreless relief inning with no hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Ware, a member of the 2025 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, earned relief wins on back-to-back days in LSU’s series versus Missouri on March 15-16, working a combined 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with no walks and three strikeouts. Ware became the first LSU pitcher since 1963 to earn wins on consecutive days against an SEC team.

Ware recorded a brilliant outing in a start versus Dallas Baptist on February 26 in which he fired 4.0 perfect innings before allowing a home run to open the fifth. His final line in the DBU game was 4.0 innings, one hit, one run, no walks and six strikeouts.

He posted a win with 3.0 shutout innings in his LSU debut versus Southern on February 18, allowing no hits with one walk and two strikeouts.