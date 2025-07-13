BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder/designated hitter Ethan Frey was selected No. 95 overall Sunday night in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft are being conducted Sunday evening in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Frey was the fourth LSU player selected on Sunday, joining left-hander Kade Anderson (1st round, No. 3) by the Seattle Mariners; right-hander Chase Shores (2nd round, No. 47) by the Los Angeles Angels; and right-hander Anthony Eyanson (3rd round, No. 87) by the Boston Red Sox.

Frey, a junior from Rosepine, La., batted .331 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 50 RBI and 43 runs. He scored a team-high six runs in the 2025 College World Series, posting a .391 on-base percentage in the CWS that included two doubles and four walks.

Frey delivered an RBI double for LSU’s first run in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals versus Coastal Carolina, as the Tigers went on to a 5-3 victory to claim the NCAA National Championship.

He was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .375 (6-for-16) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, six RBI and five runs.

In the Tigers’ NCAA Regional championship game win over Little Rock, Frey was 4-for-4 with two doubles, one homer, four RBI, two walks and two runs scored

Frey batted .400 (4-for-10) in LSU’s SEC regular-season series versus Arkansas with one double, two homers, six RBI and four runs. He provided a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift LSU to a win in Game 1 of the series, and he blasted a three-run homer in Game 2 while driving in four runs.