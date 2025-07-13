BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Chase Shores was selected No. 47 overall Sunday night in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft are being conducted Sunday evening in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Shores’ LSU teammate, sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, was selected No. 3 overall earlier Sunday by the Seattle Mariners.

Shores, a redshirt sophomore from Midland, Texas, returned to the mound in 2025 after missing the 2024 season while rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery.

He posted a 5-3 record and two saves this season with a 5.09 ERA in 23 appearances (nine starts). He worked 63.2 innings, logging 31 walks and 70 strikeouts on the year.

Shores was at his best in the 2025 postseason, as he pitched in four of LSU’s five College World Series games. He fired 7.0 relief innings in the CWS and allowed just three earned runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Shores earned the save in Game 2 of the CWS Finals versus Coastal Carolina on June 22 to clinch the National Championship for LSU, working 2.2 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and four strikeouts.

He also picked up the save in LSU’s CWS win over UCLA on June 16, pitching 1.1 perfect innings to close the game.

Shores delivered a dominant relief outing to close Game 2 of NCAA Super Regional versus West Virginia on June 8, working 1.1 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

He pitched 2.2 scoreless relief innings versus Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament on May 25, allowing no hits with three strikeouts.