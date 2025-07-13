BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU All-American right-hander Anthony Eyanson was selected No. 87 overall Sunday night in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft are being conducted Sunday evening in Atlanta. Rounds 4-20 will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Eyanson was the third LSU pitcher selected on Sunday, joining left-hander Kade Anderson (1st round, No. 3) by the Seattle Mariners and right-hander Chase Shores (2nd round, No. 47) by the Los Angeles Angels.

Eyanson, a junior from Lakewood, Calif., posted a 12-2 record and a 3.00 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts). He logged 108.0 innings with 36 walks, 152 strikeouts and a .218 opponent batting average.

A First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-SEC performer, Eyanson completed the season No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 152 and No. 16 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.67).

He was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the CWS Finals versus Coastal Carolina, as he fired 6.1 innings and limited the Chanticleers to three runs on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

He finished No. 1 in the SEC in wins (12), No. 2 in innings pitched (108.0), No. 3 in strikeouts (152), No. 4 in ERA (3.00), and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.218). Eyanson pitched 19.0 straight scoreless innings over five appearances from May 17-June 8

Eyanson was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team after posting a win and a save in the regional. He defeated Little Rock on May 30, working 7.2 scoreless innings with five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

He earned the save versus Little Rock in the regional championship game on June 2, firing 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.

Eyanson was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on May 5 after firing a brilliant complete-game three hitter in a 2-1 victory at Texas A&M. He limited the Aggies to just one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts, and he allowed only one Texas A&M hitter to advance beyond second base.