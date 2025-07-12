BATON ROUGE, La. – Several LSU players are listed among the top prospects to be selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, which starts on Sunday in Atlanta.

Rounds 1-3 of the draft will begin at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, and television coverage will be provided by ESPN and the MLB Network. Sunday’s rounds may also be viewed on MLB.com.

Rounds 4-20 will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, and they may be viewed on MLB.com.

MLB.com ranks LSU All-American left-hander Kade Anderson, the nation’s leader in strikeouts this season with 180, as the No. 2 overall draft prospect for 2025.

Joining Anderson as LSU players among the 2025 MLB.com Top 250 Prospects are right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson (No. 40), right-handed pitcher Chase Shores (No. 77), second baseman Daniel Dickinson (No. 80), first baseman Jared Jones (No. 101) and outfielder Ethan Frey (No. 119).

Other notable 2025 LSU draft prospects include right-handed pitcher Zac Cowan, outfielder Chris Stanfield, right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers, left-handed pitcher Conner Ware and catcher Luis Hernandez.

Making MLB Draft history has become a familiar theme of LSU coach Jay Johnson’s tenure, which began in 2022.

LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and centerfielder Dylan Crews in 2023 became the first players from the same school to be selected first and second overall in the draft. Skenes was selected No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Crews was selected No. 2 by the Washington Nationals.

LSU also tied in 2023 the Southeastern Conference record for most drafted players in a single season when 13 Tigers were selected by MLB teams.

The Tigers made MLB Draft history again in 2024, as an SEC-record eight LSU pitchers were selected, marking the second straight season the Tigers tied the conference mark for drafted hurlers.

LSU has produced during Johnson’s tenure a total of 27 drafted players, including 12 selections in the Top 5 rounds and 16 selections in the Top 10 Rounds.

When Anderson is chosen in the opening round on Sunday, it will mark the third time in four seasons the Tigers have produced a first-round draft selection.

Skenes, Crews and right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd (Cincinnati Reds) were first-round selections in 2023, and third baseman Jacob Berry was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 Draft by the Miami Marlins.

Since the MLB Draft began in 1965, LSU players have been selected on 262 occasions, including 21 first-round selections.

Since 1984, LSU players have been selected in the MLB Draft on 241 occasions – 123 pitchers and 118 position players – an average of nearly seven players per season. The Tigers have produced 20 first-round selections since 1989.