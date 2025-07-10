LSU Soccer Announces 2025 Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer has unveiled its 2025 schedule, officially kicking off the season at home on Thursday, August 14 against South Alabama at 7 p.m. CT in the LSU Soccer Stadium. The Tigers will take the pitch this fall with one goal in mind — to Strike Gold.

In her sixth season, Head Coach Sian Hudson leads a talented group into a highly competitive 18-game regular season that features eight home matchups, including five key SEC contests against Alabama, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Florida in Baton Rouge.

LSU will open conference play on the road against Vanderbilt on Friday, Sept. 12, before hosting Alabama for their SEC home opener at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 18.

This year’s “Strike Gold” theme symbolizes the team’s championship aspirations as Hudson and the Tigers will look to make their fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. LSU has appeared in the national tournament four out of five seasons under Hudson’s tenure, the most consecutive by any coach in program history.

“We are really excited about our team this year,” said Hudson. “We have a great mix of returners that bring maturity and experience to our roster plus the addition of our newcomers who are eager and add international flair. Our program is ready to take the next step – both in our conference and the national ranks – and we’re excited to get back out in front of Tiger Nation this fall!”

The Tigers will face tough road tests early in non-conference play with matchups against national finalist Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast, Central Florida, Utah Valley and Utah to set them up for a challenging conference road slate that includes Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, and Ole Miss.

The squad will conclude the regular season in front of their home crowd in Baton Rouge with a marquee matchup against Florida at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Postseason play begins with the 2025 SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida on Nov. 2, followed by NCAA Tournament action beginning Nov. 14. The University of Kansas is the host of the 2025 Women’s College Cup, which will take place on Dec. 5 and 8 in CPKC Stadium.

For all information regarding LSU Soccer, please visit LSUSports.net or follow our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

2025 LSU Soccer Schedule:

