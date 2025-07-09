Former Tigers Chase Success At Fourth LPGA Major In France

BATON ROUGE – Former Tiger golfers Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad will look for success when they tee off Thursday in the fourth major of the LPGA season, the Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Course at Evian-les-Bains, France.

This is the fourth of five majors on the women’s tour with the AIG Women’s Open in Wales set to start on July 31.

This will be Sagstrom’s ninth Evian start and her 42nd appearance in an LPGA major, while Lindblad is making her second Evian appearance (making the cut last year) and her 12th career start in an LPGA major.

Sagstrom broke through again this year in the LPGA match play event for her second career win on the Tour and she has topped the five-million-dollar mark in career earnings, which also puts her at 100th spot all-time in LPGA earnings. She will enter the Evian with momentum, having finished second last week on the Ladies European Tour in the KMPG Irish Open, posting 15-under par with rounds of 68-71-70-68.

The 25-year-old LPGA rookie from Sweden, Lindblad has had a nice start to her professional career after her record-breaking college career at LSU which concluded in 2024. She already has a career win in the L.A. Open event and has earned over $700,000 in her first year, with a chance to hit the million mark before the year is out with a couple of more solid finishes.

Sagstrom will tee off in the overnight hours of the central time zone, at 1:12 a.m. CT, while Lindlbad has an afternoon tee time in France, putting her off the tee at 6:12 a.m. CT.

The tournament will be covered in this country by The Golf Channel with coverage Thursday and Friday from 5-10 a.m. CT and 10-11 a.m. on the NBC Sports streaming app. Saturday and Sunday’s coverage on The Golf Channel will air from 3-9 a.m. CT. Terry Gannon, Morgan Pressel, Tom Abbott and Richard Kaufman will anchor the coverage.