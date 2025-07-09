Aneesah Morrow Named 2025 Corbett Award Winner As Louisiana's Top Female Athlete

NEW ORLEANS – Former LSU women’s basketball player Aneesah Morrow has been named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s James C. Corbett Award winner as the state’s top amateur athlete.

Morrow, a native of Chicago, played at LSU for two seasons before being drafted No. 7 overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Through 18 games in her first season with the Sun, Morrow is averaging 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. Morrow recorded the first double-double of her professional career on June 27 with 20 points and 11 boards against the Seattle Storm.

She notched a second-straight double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx on June 29.

During her time in college, Morrow put together one of the most statistically impressive careers in NCAA women’s basketball history. Morrow, who spent her first two seasons at DePaul, earned All-America honors in all four seasons and finished with 104 career double-doubles. She became the second player to cross the century mark in NCAA DI history (Courtney Paris, 128).

Morrow is also one of eight players in NCAA DI history with over 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career.

In two years at LSU, Morrow helped the Tigers reach two Elite Eights, winning 31 games both seasons. She scored 1,282 points and secured 854 rebounds across both seasons in Baton Rouge. The total rebounds are the 10th most in LSU history. She secured 52 double-doubles – the third most in program history – in 73 games at LSU. She was a two-time First Team All-SEC player.

Every year throughout her college career, Morrow received All-America recognition; 2022 Second Team All-America (AP, USBWA), 2023 Third Team All-America (AP, USBWA), 2023 All-America Honorable Mention (AP, USBWA, WBCA).

The Corbett Award was created in 1967 and named in honor of the late James J. Corbett to commemorate his many contributions to intercollegiate athletics and specifically to the Sugar Bowl. At the time of his death, Mr. Corbett was the Athletic Director at Louisiana State University. These awards are presented annually to the most outstanding amateur male and female athletes in the State of Louisiana. The Corbett recipients are selected each year by members of the N.O. Sports Hall of Fame Committee, based on nominations submitted by the state’s sportswriters, sportscasters and sports information directors.