Three Tigers to Join Kelly at 2025 SEC Football Media Day

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and linebacker Whit Weeks will join LSU head coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Day next week when the four-day event is held in downtown Atlanta.

SEC Media Days takes place Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17 at the Omni Hotel and the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. LSU will be joined on day one by Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. LSU’s rotation runs from 8 a.m. CT until 11:45 a.m.

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

Nussmeier becomes only the third quarterback in LSU history to make two appearances at SEC Media Days, joining Jordan Jefferson (2010-11) and Zach Mettenberger (2012-13). Nussmeier joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.

Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing TDs (40). Last year, Nussmeier led LSU to a 9-4 mark capped with a win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

Hilton enters his fifth season with the Tigers with 31 career receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns. In an injury-shortened season a year ago, Hilton caught nine passes for 243 yards and three TDs. He capped his junior season with four receptions for 113 yards and a 41-yard touchdown in the win over Baylor in the bowl game.

Weeks, who is now in his third season as a starting linebacker for the Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the SEC in total tackles in 2024 with 125 to his credit. He added 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and created three turnovers. Weeks earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice in 2024, the first following LSU’s 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium. In that game, Weeks posted a career-best 18 tackles to go along with 2.0 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack.

Weeks, a first-team All-SEC selection last year and a preseason All-America heading into 2025, also earned SEC Player of the Week honors after tallying 17 tackles and a sack in the 37-17 win over Oklahoma.

LSU reports to camp later this month to begin preseason practice in advance of the season-opener at Clemson on Aug. 30 in what is expected to be a Top 10 matchup.