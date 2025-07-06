Johnson, USA Basketball Earn AmeriCup Gold With 92-84 Victory Over Brazil

SANTIAGO – LSU women’s basketball player Flau’jae Johnson earned her first gold medal on the international stage Sunday as the United States basketball team defeated Brazil, 92-84, at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile at the Center of Collective Sports.

Johnson, who made her debut in USA Basketball competition, was a part of a squad consisting of 12 collegiate players. Team USA went a perfect 7-0, and Johnson averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and one assist per game.

Johnson’s top performance occurred in the quarterfinal round against the Dominican Republic on July 4. She finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Johnson became the ninth USA player to record 20-plus points in an AmeriCup game with her defining performance the key to advancing the United States to the semifinal round.

The United States and Brazil swept their way through the tournament, going 6-0 (4-0 in the group phase; 2-0 in quarterfinal and semifinal) before meeting Sunday night in the championship game.

Going into the final, Brazil led the series in the AmeriCup against the United States, 6-3. Most recently, the two teams faced off in 2023 at the AmeriCup with Brazil winning both games in the group phase and the gold medal game.

Prior to USA’s 2025 championship win, the Americans last defeated Brazil in the 2021 semifinal, 71-60.