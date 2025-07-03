Track & Field Signs Washington State Transfer Grant Buckmiller

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing Washington State University’s Grant Buckmiller, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Thursday.

Buckmiller will arrive at LSU with two years of experience done while with the Cougars. While at Washington State, Buckmiller recorded a personal-best time of 45.87 seconds in the 400 meter. The time of 45.87 seconds was a WSU indoor record.

The Lake Stevens, Washington, native also holds PRs of 6.69 seconds in the 60 meter, 10.71 seconds in the 100 meter and 20.72 seconds in the 200 meter.

Prior to college, Buckmiller won gold in the 4×400-meter relay and bronze in the 400m at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships. He has also been a finalist at the USA U20 Championships multiples times, and competed for Team USA at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in the 4×400.

