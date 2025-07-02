BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Derek Curiel and right-handed pitcher Casan Evans have been named First-Team Freshman All-Americans by D1Baseball.com.

Curiel, also a Second-Team All-America and Second-Team All-SEC selection this season, hit a team-high .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.

The product of West Covina, Calif., was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after collecting six hits, three RBI and three runs in the CWS.

Curiel hit a team-high .571 in the Tigers’ NCAA Super Regional sweep of West Virginia with one double, one homer, five RBI and six runs.

He was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .400 (6-for-15) with two doubles, two RBI and four runs.

Curiel finished the season No. 1 in the SEC in doubles (20), No. 3 in the league in walks (53), No. 4 in hits (89), No. 4 in on-base percentage (.470), No. 6 in runs scored (67) and No. 10 in batting average (.345).

Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, posted a 5-1 mark this season with a 2.05 ERA and seven saves in 19 appearances (3 starts). He worked 52.2 innings, recording 19 walks, 71 strikeouts and a .228 opponent batting average.

He posted and excellent relief outing versus UCLA in the College World Series, earning the win and limiting the Bruins to two runs on four hits in 4.1 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Evans earned the save versus Arkansas in LSU’s CWS opener, working 1.0 inning with no runs on one hit and one strikeout.

Evans delivered one of the best postseason outings in LSU history on June 2 in the Tigers’ NCAA Baton Rouge Regional championship game win over Little Rock.

He entered the game in the second inning and allowed one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with three walks and a career-best 12 strikeouts.