NIL 4.0: Built For The Moment

So much has changed over the last four years.

From collectives to rev-share. From the rise of the transfer portal to conference realignment.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg, really, in a landscape that continues to evolve, and continues to shift with each second.

But through all those changes, one thing has remained constant: those three letters being at the forefront of it all.

From launching a billboard in Times Square, to premiering an Emmy-nominated docuseries on Amazon, to student-athletes in every sport securing an NIL deal.

It’s a New Era, but it’s the Same LSU. Our culture of excellence, our swagger and our authenticity will never change. That’s what makes us great.

“The last four years have completely reshaped college athletics, and NILSU has been at the center of those changes,” said Taylor Jacobs, LSU’s Associate AD for NIL/Strategic Initiatives. “From day one, LSU has embraced this new era head on, and as the landscape has continued to adapt, so have we. I couldn’t be more proud of our staff, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of a department that sets the standard in all that we do.”

What’s Now

The Money Game

On September 10, 2024, Amazon Prime premiered “The Money Game,” which gave viewers an all-access look behind the curtain of how name, image and likeness rule changes impacted LSU student-athletes Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese, Jayden Daniels, Trace Young and Alia Armstrong. In April, the docuseries was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Documentary Series division.

Sweats to Suits

Each year, NILSU hosts “Sweats to Suits,” where student-athletes are educated on dressing like a professional and given insight on attire for every business occasion. As part of the event, student-athletes walk the runway outfitted in clothes as part of an NIL deal. In 2025, it marked the fourth consecutive year the event was presented in the South Stadium Club of Tiger Stadium.

Build Your Board

In order to elevate, you need to educate. That process starts from Day 1, when student-athletes step on campus and wear that purple and gold. LSU’s unique “Build Your Board” event – an opportunity for student-athletes to engage with businesses in Baton Rouge and the region – has attracted over 400 businesses to campus in four years.

The Real Deal Podcast

Student-athletes are able to tell their stories and showcase their personalities on The Real Deal Podcast, the official podcast of NILSU. The podcast network has garnered over 1.4 million downloads over the last three years, providing a robust platform for fans to engage with their favorite LSU Tigers. The Real Deal podcast published 25 unique episodes over the last 12 months.

The Brand

In March, LSU Athletics launched “The Brand,” which merged communications, social media, photo, design, video, podcasts, NIL and marketing under one umbrella to create the ultimate hub for brand elevation and innovation. The launch also unveiled Tiger Stadium South’s newly renovated third floor, showcasing the best brand-building resources in the country for our student athletes.

What’s Next

So much has been accomplished, but so much is yet to be done. If four years of NIL has taught us anything, what’s relevant today might not be relevant tomorrow. At LSU, we thrive in the unknown, adapt in the face of change, and lead when others begin to follow.

While things continue to evolve, the Tigers remain built for the moment, and built for the next phase of changes that are set to come.

Because that’s what we’ve done in the past. And that’s what we’ll do in the future.

“I’m excited about the future because of how we’re positioned,” Jacobs added. “We’ve built an incredible foundation over the past four years, which allows us to move confidently into this new era. As the landscape continues to evolve, LSU will continue to set the standard and raise the bar around collegiate athletics.”