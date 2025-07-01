BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU infielder Tommy White and left-handed pitcher Gage Jump have been named to the Major League Baseball All-Star Futures roster.

The MLB All-Star Futures Game will be held at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 12, at Truist Park in Atlanta, and the event will be televised on the MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and via the MLB app.

White and Crews, both members of the Athletics organization, will participate in the Futures Game with the American League squad.

The All-Star Futures Game features the brightest stars of tomorrow in an annual seven-inning matchup of the game’s top prospects that are nearing the Majors. Many of today’s All-Stars made their first appearances on a Major League stage at the All-Star Futures Game.

White, rated as the Athletics’ No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has nine home runs and an .852 on-base plus slugging percentage in 48 games this season for the High-A affiliate Lansing Lugnuts.

Jump, rated as the Athletics’ No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has a 1.91 ERA in eight starts for the Midland RockHounds, the A’s Double-A affiliate. He had a 2.32 ERA in six appearances for Lansing before his promotion to Double-A.

White, who played at LSU in 2023 and 2024 after transferring from North Carolina State, helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 National Championship, batting .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59).

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., hit .330 (92-for-279) at LSU in 2024 with 12 doubles, one triple, 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs. He finished No. 5 in the SEC in hits (92), No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers (24) and No. 9 in RBI (70).

White hit 75 career collegiate home runs – 27 at NC State and 48 at LSU – and ranks No. 8 on the all-time NCAA Division I homers list.

Jump, a product of Aliso, Calif., recorded a 6-2 mark and a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings at LSU in 2024 after transferring from UCLA. He made 17 appearances (15 starts), posting 22 walks and 101 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .218 batting average.

Jump in 2024 finished No. 8 in the SEC in ERA and No. 8 in opponent batting average. He was voted to the SEC All-Tournament Team after defeating Georgia, working 7.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

He was voted SEC Pitcher of the Week after a brilliant outing on April 19, 2024, at Missouri, as he fired a seven-inning complete game win and limited Mizzou to one run on three hits with one walk and a career-high 14 strikeouts.

