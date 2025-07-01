BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson and shortstop Steven Milam have been named 2025 Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Anderson is a First-Team Academic All-American, and Milam is a Third-Team Academic All-American.

Anderson, a sophomore from Madisonville, La., has a 3.67 GPA as a sport administration major, with a business administration minor.

He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 College World Series after leading LSU to its eighth national championship. He was 2-0 in the CWS with a 0.56 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16.0 total innings, and he fired a complete-game shutout against Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of the CWS Finals.

Anderson, who last week was named the 2025 Baseball America College Pitcher of the Year, finished 12-1 on the season with a 3.18 ERA, 35 walks and 180 strikeouts in 119.0 innings. He completed the year No. 1 in the nation in total strikeouts and No. 7 in strikeouts per nine innings (13.61).

Anderson completed the season No. 1 in the SEC in strikeouts (180), No. 1 in the league in innings pitched (119.0), No. 1 in wins (12), No. 6 in ERA (3.18) and No. 7 in opponent batting average (.211).

Milam, a sophomore from Las Cruces, N.M., has a 3.72 GPA as a sport administration major, with a business administration minor.

He was named to the 2025 College World Series All-Tournament Team, hitting .350 (7-for-20) in five games with two doubles, two RBI and four runs.

He hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. Milam was voted to NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .417 (5-for-12) in four games with one double, three RBI and five runs.

Milam committed only five errors at shortstop over the entire 2025 season, posting a .979 fielding percentage in 234 chances. He hit .295 (71-for-241) on the year with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 57 RBI and 50 runs.