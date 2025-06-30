LSU Golfers Rocio Tejedo, Elsa Svensson Earn WGCA Scholar Honors

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team were announced on Monday as members of the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team.

The WGCA Scholar Team including 1,499 women’s collegiate golfers from 403 programs recognized with this prestigious honor.

Representing LSU were freshman Rocio Tejedo and senior Elsa Svensson.

The criteria for selection to the Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of our players. To be selected, a student-athlete must:

• Have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

• Be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season.

• Have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.

The pair, who also earned SEC Academic honors, were a big part of the Tiger squad that advanced to the NCAA Championships for a school record fifth consecutive year in May 2025.