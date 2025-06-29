BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighteen members of LSU’s 2025 National Champion baseball team have been named to the First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.
The total of 18 honorees marks the most in the LSU baseball program’s history.
The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2024-25 academic calendar. First-year student-athletes at a university may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence.
The LSU honorees and their academic majors are:
- Catcher Cade Arrambide (Sport Administration)
- Outfielder Dalton Beck (Interdisciplinary Studies)
- First Baseman Ryan Costello (undecided)
- Pitcher Zac Cowan (Interdisciplinary Studies)
- Outfielder Derek Curiel (Sport Administration)
- Infielder Daniel Dickinson (Interdisciplinary Studies)
- Pitcher Chandler Dorsey (Sport Administration)
- Pitcher Casan Evans (Sport Administration)
- Pitcher Anthony Eyanson (Interdisciplinary Studies)
- Pitcher Grant Fontenot (Sport Administration)
- Infielder David Hogg II (Sport Administration)
- Infielder Tanner Reaves (Sport Administration)
- Pitcher William Schmidt (Sport Administration)
- Pitcher Deven Sheerin (Sport Administration)
- Outfielder Chris Stanfield (Interdisciplinary Studies)
- Pitcher Conner Ware (Kinesiology)
- Pitcher Cooper Williams (Business)
- Catcher Edward Yamin IV (Sport Administration)
A total of 26 members (65 percent) of LSU’s 2025 roster received either SEC Academic Honor Roll or First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria are followed:
(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student.
(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
(4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution.
(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.