BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighteen members of LSU’s 2025 National Champion baseball team have been named to the First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

The total of 18 honorees marks the most in the LSU baseball program’s history.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2024-25 academic calendar. First-year student-athletes at a university may be named to the Honor Roll at the conclusion of their first full academic year in residence.

The LSU honorees and their academic majors are:

Catcher Cade Arrambide (Sport Administration)

Outfielder Dalton Beck (Interdisciplinary Studies)

First Baseman Ryan Costello (undecided)

Pitcher Zac Cowan (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Outfielder Derek Curiel (Sport Administration)

Infielder Daniel Dickinson (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Pitcher Chandler Dorsey (Sport Administration)

Pitcher Casan Evans (Sport Administration)

Pitcher Anthony Eyanson (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Pitcher Grant Fontenot (Sport Administration)

Infielder David Hogg II (Sport Administration)

Infielder Tanner Reaves (Sport Administration)

Pitcher William Schmidt (Sport Administration)

Pitcher Deven Sheerin (Sport Administration)

Outfielder Chris Stanfield (Interdisciplinary Studies)

Pitcher Conner Ware (Kinesiology)

Pitcher Cooper Williams (Business)

Catcher Edward Yamin IV (Sport Administration)

A total of 26 members (65 percent) of LSU’s 2025 roster received either SEC Academic Honor Roll or First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria are followed:

(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.