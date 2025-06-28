BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players have received 2025 All-America recognition from Baseball America magazine.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson and junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson are First-Team All-Americans, and junior first baseman Jared Jones is a Second-Team All-American.

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 College World Series after leading LSU to its eighth national championship. He was also named the Baseball America College Pitcher of the Year earlier this week.

He finished 12-1 on the season with a 3.18 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 119.0 innings. He completed the year No. 1 in the nation in total strikeouts and No. 7 in strikeouts per nine innings (13.61).

His total of 180 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023) and Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989).

Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., finished 12-2 this season with a 3.00 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 108.0 innings. He completed the year No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts and No. 16 in strikeouts per nine innings (12.67).

Eyanson was a semifinalist for 2025 National Pitcher of the Year Award presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

He was the winning pitcher in Game 2 of the CWS Finals versus Coastal Carolina, as he fired 6.1 innings and limited the Chanticleers to three runs on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., batted .323 this season with 15 doubles, 22 homers, 76 RBI and 66 runs.

He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after producing two homers and six RBI in the CWS, including a ninth-inning walk-off single that propelled LSU to a win over Arkansas and a berth in the Finals series.

He moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 64 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).