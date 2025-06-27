BATON ROUGE, La. – Eight members of LSU’s 2025 National Champion baseball team have been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

LSU baseball players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 191 occasions since 2007.

The 2025 honorees and their academic majors include pitcher Kade Anderson (Sport Administration); outfielder Jake Brown (Sport Administration); first baseman Jared Jones (Sport Administration); outfielder Ashton Larson (Interdisciplinary Studies); shortstop Steven Milam (Sport Administration); outfielder Mic Paul (International Trade & Finance); pitcher DJ Primeaux (Construction Management); and pitcher Kade Woods (Sport Administration).

Anderson, Brown and Milam were voted earlier this month to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. Anderson has a 3.57 GPA as a Sport Administration major/Business Administration minor; Brown has a 3.68 GPA as Sport Administration major/Business Administration minor; and Milam has a 3.72 GPA as a Sport Administration major/Business Administration minor.

Academic achievement has been a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 127 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 18 years.

LSU Baseball 2025 team members who have earned their college degrees include pitcher Kade Woods and outfielder Dalton Beck. Outfielder Josh Pearson is scheduled to graduate this summer.

Membership in the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2024 Summer, 2024 Fall, and 2025 Spring terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria are followed:

(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.