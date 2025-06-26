Track & Field Has Six Tigers Named to 2024-25 CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU track & field and cross-country student athletes have been named to the 2024-25 Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Select Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced July 15, 2025 (women) and July 16, 2025 (men).

This year’s list marks the second time that Lorena Rangel Batres and Callie Hardy have been named All-District by CSC.

Men

Rhen Langley

Women

Hailey Day

Callie Hardy

Sophie Martin

Lorena Rangel Batres*

Svenya Stoyanoff

