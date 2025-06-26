A Letter from Scott Woodward

Dear LSU Nation:

As I watched our baseball team’s incredible run to the program’s eighth national championship in Omaha, I couldn’t help but reflect and be grateful for all of you.

All of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. All of our passionate and generous LSU fans and donors. Our incredible partners who believe in what we’re doing. Our state government leaders who encourage our institutional and athletics success. And all Louisianans who take pride in the state’s flagship university.

Sunday’s national title is the 53rd in LSU’s history, including the sixth since 2019. That athletic achievement has coincided with record-setting success in the classroom and community.

It’s all occurred through a challenging and transformative time in college sports.

But as Louisianans always do, we’ve answered the call and met the moment.

Each and every one of you are what makes this state and university great. You are what makes the LSU brand a powerful symbol of excellence and forward-thinking.

The 2025 baseball team’s motto perfectly embodies the LSU spirit: “Tough & Together.”

Together, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish.

Thank you, for all that you do.

Geaux Tigers!