36 Track & Field Members Named to 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of 36 members of LSU’s track & field team have been named to the 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. A total of 1,700 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2024 Summer, 2024 Fall, and 2025 Spring terms.
The following is a list of LSU track & field student athletes who earned a spot on the 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll:
Name | Sport | Major
Kameron Aime | M Track & Field | Management
Robert Buisson | M Track & Field | Finance
Sean Burrell | M Track & Field | SLHRD
Hugh Carlson | M Track & Field | Construction Management
Casey Goetschel | M Track & Field | Sport Administration
Jaden James | M Track & Field | Electrical Engineering
Rhen Langley | M Track & Field | Kinesiology
Jack Larriviere | M Track & Field | Chemistry
Shakeem Mckay | M Track & Field | Sport Administration
Jevan Parara | M Track & Field | Sport Administration
Jackson Rimes | M Track & Field | Finance
Ronnie Rounds | M Track & Field | Master Business Administration
Louis Rudge | M Track & Field | Finance
Trenton Sandler | M Track & Field | Kinesiology
Matthew Sophia | M Track & Field | Sport Administration
Tyler Stevens | M Track & Field | Sport Administration
Mats Swanson | M Track & Field | Mechanical Engineering
Jackson Wallace | M Track & Field | Biology
Leah Acosta | W Track & Field | Kinesiology
Aniyah Bigam | W Track & Field | Sport Administration
Ella Chesnut | W Track & Field | Marketing
Hailey Day | W Track & Field | Master Social Work
Madeline Gardiner | W Track & Field | Textiles & Marketing
Jordyn Grady | W Track & Field | Library Science
Alexis Guillory | W Track & Field | Sport Administration
Callie Hardy | W Track & Field | Kinesiology
Gwyneth Hughes | W Track & Field | Coastal Environmental Science
Brianna Lyston | W Track & Field | Sport Administration
Sophie Martin | W Track & Field | Communication Disorders
Carly Nicholson | W Track & Field | History
Emery Prentice | W Track & Field | Kinesiology
Lorena Rangel-Batres | W Track & Field | Master Plant & Crop Physiology
Trinity Spooner | W Track & Field | Human Development Family Science
Addison Stevenson | W Track & Field | Sport Administration
Svenya Stoyanoff | W Track & Field | Accounting
Alysia Warren | W Track & Field | Kinesiology
