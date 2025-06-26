36 Track & Field Members Named to 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of 36 members of LSU’s track & field team have been named to the 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. A total of 1,700 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2024 Summer, 2024 Fall, and 2025 Spring terms.

The following is a list of LSU track & field student athletes who earned a spot on the 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name | Sport | Major

Kameron Aime | M Track & Field | Management

Robert Buisson | M Track & Field | Finance

Sean Burrell | M Track & Field | SLHRD

Hugh Carlson | M Track & Field | Construction Management

Casey Goetschel | M Track & Field | Sport Administration

Jaden James | M Track & Field | Electrical Engineering

Rhen Langley | M Track & Field | Kinesiology

Jack Larriviere | M Track & Field | Chemistry

Shakeem Mckay | M Track & Field | Sport Administration

Jevan Parara | M Track & Field | Sport Administration

Jackson Rimes | M Track & Field | Finance

Ronnie Rounds | M Track & Field | Master Business Administration

Louis Rudge | M Track & Field | Finance

Trenton Sandler | M Track & Field | Kinesiology

Matthew Sophia | M Track & Field | Sport Administration

Tyler Stevens | M Track & Field | Sport Administration

Mats Swanson | M Track & Field | Mechanical Engineering

Jackson Wallace | M Track & Field | Biology

Leah Acosta | W Track & Field | Kinesiology

Aniyah Bigam | W Track & Field | Sport Administration

Ella Chesnut | W Track & Field | Marketing

Hailey Day | W Track & Field | Master Social Work

Madeline Gardiner | W Track & Field | Textiles & Marketing

Jordyn Grady | W Track & Field | Library Science

Alexis Guillory | W Track & Field | Sport Administration

Callie Hardy | W Track & Field | Kinesiology

Gwyneth Hughes | W Track & Field | Coastal Environmental Science

Brianna Lyston | W Track & Field | Sport Administration

Sophie Martin | W Track & Field | Communication Disorders

Carly Nicholson | W Track & Field | History

Emery Prentice | W Track & Field | Kinesiology

Lorena Rangel-Batres | W Track & Field | Master Plant & Crop Physiology

Trinity Spooner | W Track & Field | Human Development Family Science

Addison Stevenson | W Track & Field | Sport Administration

Svenya Stoyanoff | W Track & Field | Accounting

Alysia Warren | W Track & Field | Kinesiology

