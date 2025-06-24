BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Baseball team will commemorate its 2025 National Championship on Wednesday, June 25, with a celebration at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Gates will open at 7 p.m.

Prior to the celebration, fans can enjoy a musical performance by Rising Country Star and current LSU Tiger Timothy Wayne. The team celebration will begin at 8 p.m. CT and is expected to last for approximately one hour.

The celebration will include the presentation of the national championship trophy, along with remarks from several dignitaries. Head Coach Jay Johnson will address the crowd along with members of the baseball team. The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show.

Admission is free and will be general admission for all non-premium areas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the stadium. Alex Box Suites, Field Level Loges, Terraces and Champions Club will be reserved and ticketed.

In addition, LSU’s National Championship gear and merchandise will be available for purchase at Alex Box Stadium.

Fans may enter Alex Box Stadium through gates 0-3. Field level seating will be reserved for guests of LSU Baseball and the University. LSU Athletics’ Geaux Safe clear bag policy will be in place for the event. No outside food or drinks will be permitted.

Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Bullpen, Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South and Hayfield Lots.

For fans who cannot attend, the ceremony will be televised live on the SEC Network, and it will streamed live on Facebook Watch, YouTube and on SEC Network+. A replay will also be available on LSU+ when the celebration concludes.

Champions Club, Loge Boxes & Suite Season Ticket Holder Information:

All Champions Club, Field Level Loges, Suite, and Terrace Season Ticket holders will be sent complimentary tickets for the celebration. You will not need the ticket to enter the stadium, but will be scanned upon entry to the Champions Club, Field Level Loges and Suite levels. All tickets will be sent via mobile delivery. Additional information will be sent via email.