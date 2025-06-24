BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players have received 2025 All-America recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson is a First-Team All-American, and junior first baseman Jared Jones, junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson and freshman outfielder Derek Curiel are Second-Team All-Americans.

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 College World Series after leading LSU to its eighth national championship. He is a finalist for the National Pitcher of the Year Award presented by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

He finished 12-1 on the season with a 3.18 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 119.0 innings. He completed the year No. 1 in the nation in total strikeouts and No. 7 in strikeouts per nine innings (13.61).

His total of 180 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023) and Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989).

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., batted .323 this season with 15 doubles, 22 homers, 76 RBI and 66 runs. He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after producing two homes and six RBI in the CWS, including a ninth-inning walk-off single that propelled LSU to a win over Arkansas and a berth in the Finals series.

He moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 64 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).

Jones was a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, presented to the top player in NCAA Division I baseball, and he also earned 2025 Second-Team All-SEC honors.

Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., finished 12-2 this season with a 3.00 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 108.0 innings. He completed the year No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts and No. 16 in strikeouts per nine innings (12.67).

Eyanson, also a second-team All-SEC selection, is a semifinalist for 2025 National Pitcher of the Year Award presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

Curiel, a 2025 Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC performer, hit a team-high .345 this season with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.

The product of West Covina, Calif., was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after collecting six hits, three RBI and three runs in the CWS. Curiel hit a team-high .571 in the Tigers’ NCAA Super Regional sweep of West Virginia with one double, one homer, five RBI and six runs.