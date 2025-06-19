Hutchins, Lorenz Signs with LSU for the 2026 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head Coach Beth Torina continues to make moves in the transfer portal as infielder Ally Hutchins (Kentucky) and utility player Char Lorenz (Louisville) sign to join the 2026 LSU softball roster.

Hutchins will have two years of eligibility remaining, while Lorenz comes with three.

Hutchins started in all 58 games she appeared in last season at third base. She recorded a .285 batting average on 45 hits, including six home runs, scored 41 runs and had 19 RBI. She also drew 46 walks. In her two seasons at Kentucky, Hutchins has a .267 batting average with 78 hits, 59 runs, 45 RBI and 12 home runs. In the field, she has a .900 career fielding percentage with 74 assists and 34 putouts.

Lorenz is coming off a stellar freshman season that earned her a spot on the All-ACC Second Team and recognition as a D1Softball and Softball America Freshman All-American. Lorenz led Louisville with a .368 batting average and a .677 slugging percentage behind 11 doubles, five triples, and nine home runs and set a new single-season freshman record with 53 RBI. Lorenz tallied 57 hits, scored 32 runs and had 13 stolen bases. She also paced the team with 15 multi-hit and multi-RBI games. In the outfield, Lorenz had a .967 fielding percentage with 87 putouts, two assists and three errors.

