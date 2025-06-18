LSU Home And Away Opponents Announced For SEC Men's Basketball

BATON ROUGE — The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2026 season.

League play tips off on Saturday, Jan. 3, and runs through Saturday, March 7. Each SEC team plays the other 15 teams at least once during league play. Three teams will be played a second time during the schedule – two which are permanent opponents and one that will change each year.

Here are LSU’s home and away SEC opponents for 2026:

Home/Away: Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina

Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma

Away: Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt

Times, dates and television networks will be announced at a later date.