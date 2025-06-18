LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

LSU Home And Away Opponents Announced For SEC Men's Basketball

+0
LSU Home And Away Opponents Announced For SEC Men's Basketball

BATON ROUGE — The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2026 season.

League play tips off on Saturday, Jan. 3, and runs through Saturday, March 7. Each SEC team plays the other 15 teams at least once during league play. Three teams will be played a second time during the schedule – two which are permanent opponents and one that will change each year.

Here are LSU’s home and away SEC opponents for 2026:

Home/Away: Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina
Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma
Away: Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt

Times, dates and television networks will be announced at a later date.

Related Stories

Tiger Basketball Matches Up With Boston College In ACC/SEC Challenge

Tiger Basketball Matches Up With Boston College In ACC/SEC Challenge

Tiger Basketball Team To Face Drake In First Round Of Emerald Coast Classic In November

Tiger Basketball Team To Face Drake In First Round Of Emerald Coast Classic In November

Two Men’s Basketball Tigers Graduate in Spring Commencement Exercises

Two Men’s Basketball Tigers Graduate in Spring Commencement Exercises