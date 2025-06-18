OMAHA, Neb. – First baseman Jared Jones’ RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night lifted LSU to a 6-5 win over Arkansas, propelling the Tigers into the College World Series Finals at Charles Schwab Field.

Jones’ walk-off hit capped a wild three-run rally that erased a 5-3 Arkansas lead and gave LSU its ninth berth in a CWS championship round.

LSU will meet Coastal Carolina in the best-of-three series to determine the 2025 National Champion. First pitch of Game 1 of the series is set for 6 p.m. CT Saturday, and it will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN.

“I would coach this team forever,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’ve been telling them that probably since March or April. And it’s because of their character.”

LSU will seek its eighth National Championship and its second in the past three seasons. The Tigers have claimed CWS titles in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009 and 2023.

Jones’ single marked the sixth walk-off hit for LSU in its College World Series history and its first since 2023, when Tommy White launched a walk-off homer to defeat Wake Forest and earn a berth in the CWS Finals.

“Jared came back (to LSU instead of entering the MLB Draft) with the sole intent of doing what we’re doing right now,” Johnson said. “He’s out in front of that not just as a player who’s driving in runs, but as a leader. He’s been tremendous in that regard; he’s set the way for the team.”

The LSU rally began with one out and nobody on in the bottom of the ninth inning when leftfielder Derek Curiel reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Designated hitter Ethan Frey followed with a walk, but Curiel was forced out a third base on a ground ball by shortstop Steven Milam.

Catcher Luis Hernandez then ripped a two-run double into left field, and he scored the winning run when Jones lifted a single just over the outstretched glove of Arkansas second baseman Cam Kozeal.

LSU reliever Jacob Mayers (2-0) was credited with the win after striking out the final two Arkansas hitters in the ninth inning.

Arkansas reliever Cole Gibler (3-2) suffered the loss, as he was charged with three runs on two hits in 0.2 inning with one walk and one strikeout.

Both starting pitchers posted excellent outings, as LSU right-hander Zac Cowan worked 5.1 innings and limited the Razorbacks to one run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Arkansas left-hander Landon Beidelschies pitched 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

“We’re excited to prepare for a couple more days and enjoy being together and go compete for a championship, because I get to coach guys like this,” Johnson said. “They’re all across our team.”

Arkansas opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning when catcher Ryder Helfrick led off with a home run, his 15th of the season.

The Tigers plated two runs in the sixth when pinch hitter Jake Brown delivered a two-run single, but Arkansas regained the lead in the eighth when Helfrick provided an RBI groundout and a second run scored on an LSU infield error.

Jones blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 3-3, but Razorback centerfielder Justin Thomas Jr. smacked a two-run single in the top of the ninth to give Arkansas a two-run advantage.