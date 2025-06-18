Former LSU Golfer Algot Kleen Earns Playing Status For Remainder of 2025 On Korn Ferry Tour

BATON ROUGE – Former Tiger Algot Kleen will begin the American portion of his professional golf career Thursday on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open.

Kleen made his debut earlier on the DP World Tour and starting with this event has Korn Ferry Tour status for the remainder of 2025 because of his 10th place finish in the PGA Tour University rankings over the last two seasons.

From Fiskebackskil, Sweden, Kleen is one of the finalists for the Gary Player International Player of the Year award in Division I as presented by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Kleen will tee off at 1:55 p.m. CT on the Crestview Country Club layout.

Kleen finished the year No. 16 in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd rankings with an individual victory and four top 3 finishes for the Tigers, who finished with four team wins and the No. 8 in the NCAA team rankings. Kleen finished with a scoring average of 70.06 with 21-of-33 rounds at par-or-under during the 2024-25 wraparound season.

There are 12 events left in the Korn Ferry Tour season that he will be eligible to participate in.